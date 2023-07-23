Delhi on high alert as Yamuna breaches danger mark again

Written by Snehadri Sarkar July 23, 2023 | 01:57 pm 3 min read

The water level of the Yamuna River in Delhi once again breached the danger mark on Sunday after a surge in discharge from Haryana's Hathni Kund Barrage into the river amid heavy downpours in parts of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. According to the news agency ANI, the Yamuna River was flowing at 206.01 meters at Delhi's Old Railway Bridge at 10:00am on Sunday.

Notably, the water level of the Yamuna reached 208.66 meters on July 13 and surpassed its previous record of 207.49 meters set in September 1978. It is also worth noting that this exponential surge in the river's water level has resulted in severe waterlogging and flood-like situations in several parts of the national capital for weeks now.

Water level to reach 206.7m by 4pm today: CWC

As the water level of Yamuna continues to rise amid monsoon wrath, the Delhi government remained on high alert on Sunday. According to the news outlet India Today, the Central Water Commission (CWC) reported the river's water level increased from 205.02 meters at 10:00pm on Saturday to 205.96 meters at 9:00am on Sunday. Furthermore, it is set to reach 206.7m by 4:00pm on Sunday.

Delhi to receive more rainfall on Sunday: IMD

Meanwhile, the river's swelling has also reportedly been impacting the rehabilitation and relief work in the low-lying flood-affected regions of Delhi. However, as per Hindustan Times, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted Delhi would witness a generally cloudy sky with light downpours on Sunday. The weather department said the minimum and maximum temperature would hover around 28.9 and 37 degrees Celsius, respectively, on Sunday.

Delhiites might face water supply issue again: Report

According to the news agency PTI, officials of the Delhi Irrigation and Flood Control Department hinted that the flood-like situation might impact the water supply in Delhi. To recall, the water supply in the national capital returned to normal last week on Tuesday after it remained affected for nearly a week amid the inundation of a Wazirabad pump house.

Water levels of Hindon River went up: Report

On Saturday, the water level of the Hindon River in Uttar Pradesh's Noida also rose and flooded the nearby areas. "From Chhijarsi to Ecotech, water entered the houses in three low-lying areas. People were evacuated from the houses. However, the river has not crossed the danger mark anywhere yet," Additional Police Commissioner (APC) Suresh Rao A Kulkarni told ANI.

