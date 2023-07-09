India

Schools shut, over dozen dead as rains batter North India

Written by Ayushi Goswami July 09, 2023 | 09:07 pm 3 min read

IMD has predicted heavy rainfall in several north Indian states

Several states of North India have been experiencing heavy rainfall for the last few days, triggering flood-like situations and landslides in many areas. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted heavy rainfall for Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Punjab. Meanwhile, videos and pictures have also been surfacing on social media, showing the intense spells of rainfall.

Delhi records highest single-day rainfall in July since 1982

According to the weather department, Delhi recorded 153mm of rain in 24 hours as of 8:30am on Sunday, the highest in a single day in July since 1982. Moreover, heavy rains waterlogged one of the city's busiest areas: Rajiv Chowk. Heavy rains also submerged parks, underpasses, markets, and hospital premises. Yamuna River is expected to break the danger level mark on Tuesday.

Watch: Delhi Minister Atishi inspects waterlogged areas

Schools shut in Delhi, Gurugram

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has directed the closure of schools on Monday in view of non-stop rainfall. Among the neighboring regions of the national capital, Gurugram has reportedly been most hit by rainfall. It recorded 71mm of rainfall on the intervening night on Saturday and Sunday. Schools will remain closed, and corporate employees were advised to work from home on Monday in Gurugram.

Visuals of flooding inside house in Gurugram

Part of NH 3 washes away in Kullu

In Himachal Pradesh, at least five people have died in rain-related incidents in a span of 24 hours across the state. The state has been witnessing flash floods and landslides, leading to the complete stoppage of traffic from Kullu and Manali toward Atal Tunnel and Rohtang. Moreover, a portion of the National Highway (NH) 3 along the Beas River in Kullu was washed away.

2 jawans washed away in Poonch

The water level of the Jhelum River in Jammu and Kashmir has breached the danger level mark. Hundreds of pilgrims were stranded as Amarnath Yatra was suspended on Saturday. Further, two Indian Army personnel were washed away in Poonch. Separately, a minor reportedly drowned in Kupwara. Two other deaths were also reported in J&K. On Sunday, Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was blocked due to landslides.

Road washed away in J&K

Uttarakhand on 'red' alert, 5 people died today

In Uttarakhand, five people died on Sunday in rain-related incidents. The state has been put on a "red" alert. CM Pushkar Singh Dhami has urged people to plan their pilgrimages only after the weather improves. A jeep carrying 11 pilgrims from Kedarnath fell into the Ganga River in the Tehri Garhwal district. Five people were rescued, while three bodies were recovered; three were missing.

Visuals of landslide on Badrinath National Highway

5 people killed in Rajasthan in 2 days

Meanwhile, schools and anganwadis have been closed in Uttarakhand's Haridwar from Monday to July 17. However, the reason is not rainfall but the Kanwar Mela. The Uttarakhand Police has also asked the Kanwariyas to be careful as the water level of the Ganga River in Haridwar is rising. Separately, in Rajasthan, five persons have died in rain-related incidents in the past two days.

