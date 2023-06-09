India

On camera: Man brutally stabbed on busy road in Delhi

The accused allegedly knew the victim

In a horrifying video, a man was allegedly seen hitting and stabbing another individual in the Nand Nagri Police Station area of Northeast Delhi at 10:30pm on Thursday, reported NDTV. The police said the accused was identified as Shoaib, who knew the victim, Qasim. Following the incident, Qasim was rushed to the GBT Hospital and then to Delhi's AIIMS Trauma Center for further treatment.

Purported video of incident

Qasim under medical observation, can't give statement

In the 36-second viral clip, Shoaib was seen hitting and stabbing Qasim on the road while no passerby seemed to intervene. Meanwhile, a woman was seen rushing to the victim and screaming that her son had been killed. Reports said that the police were able to arrest Shoaib. The police said Qasim is under observation, and he cannot provide his statement at the moment.

Accused allegedly took revenge over 2-year-old feud

A preliminary probe revealed that Shoaib and Qasim were familiar with each other. The police told NDTV that Qasim had punched Shoaib two years ago, damaging his eyes and nose. On Thursday night, he allegedly took his revenge by attacking Qasim. The police have registered a case under the attempt to murder section, and an investigation is underway.

Here's police's statement

