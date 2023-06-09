India

Police files ATR over 'hate speech' complaint against protesting wrestlers

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Jun 09, 2023, 03:03 pm 3 min read

No offence of hate speech made out against wrestlers: Delhi Police

The Delhi Police on Friday filed an Action Taken Report (ATR) before a court on a petition seeking a First Information Report (FIR) against the protesting wrestlers for allegedly making "false allegations" against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and promoting hate speech. The police urged the court to dismiss the plea, stating the complainant's video contained no hate speech.

Details on video provided by complainant

"The complainant has also provided a pen drive containing video clip of this news and protest wherein some unknown sikh protesters are seen in the video clip raising slogans: (Narendra) Modi your grave will be dug if not today then tomorrow," stated the police. "From the video clip provided by the complainant, no cognizable offense of hate speech is made out," added the police.

Protesting wrestlers didn't raise any slogan: Police tells court

"The protester wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, and other wrestlers are not seen raising any such slogan in this clip," the police stated further. "Therefore, it is requested that this honorable court that this complaint may be filed please be dismissed. The undersigned shall comply with the directions/orders, if any, passed by the court," concluded the police, as per ABP News.

Next hearing of matter on July 7: Court

Notably, the court had sought an ATR from the Delhi Police on the complaint on May 25. The court was hearing a petition filed on behalf of one Bam Bam Maharaj Nauhatiya, who claimed to be the "Atal Jan Party" national chief, against wrestlers like Sakshee Malikkh, Phogat, and Punia. The court has now listed the appeal for further assessment on July 7.

Probe against WFI chief to complete by June 15: Centre

In a significant development, the protesting wrestlers said on Wednesday that the central government has assured them that the police investigation against Singh will be concluded by June 15. The announcement came right after their meeting with Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur over the matter. Notably, the WFI chief is facing sexual harassment allegations by women wrestlers.

'Minor' wrestler backtracks on age claim: Report

However, the "minor" girl who accused Singh of sexual harassment along with other wrestlers reportedly changed her statement before a magistrate, claiming that she wasn't underage when the WFI chief allegedly harassed her. The girl's father, who had filed the complaint against the president of the WFI, revealed that the complaint remained as it was apart from the age bit.

