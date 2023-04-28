India

Man masturbates in Delhi Metro, DCW issues notice to cops

Written by Ayushi Goswami Apr 28, 2023, 02:16 pm 2 min read

It is absolutely disgusting and sickening, Swati Maliwal said

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) President Swati Maliwal has issued a notice to the Delhi Police and Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) over a "disgusting" viral video on Friday. In the 26-second-long viral clip, a young man was caught masturbating inside the compartment of a metro train while watching something on his phone. Meanwhile, the other passengers around him were seen moving away embarrassedly.

Warning: Sensitive video shows man masturbating in metro

'Absolutely disgusting and sickening': Maliwal

In a tweet on Friday, Maliwal said, "Came across a viral video where a man can be seen shamelessly masturbating in Delhi Metro. It is absolutely disgusting and sickening." "I am issuing a notice to Delhi Police and Delhi Metro to ensure the strictest possible action against this shameful act," the chief of DCW added.

Check out the Twitter post by DCW chief

DMRC recently urged commuters to follow social etiquette

Notably, this is not the first time a video of "unacceptable behavior" inside the Delhi Metro has gone viral. Recently, a woman named Rhythm Chanana became an overnight sensation for wearing a bold outfit while commuting by Delhi Metro. Later, the DMRC issued a statement requesting passengers to follow "social etiquette and protocols that are acceptable in society."