SC closes proceedings on women wrestlers' plea against WFI chief

Supreme Court closes women wrestlers' plea after Delhi Police registered FIRs against WFI chief

The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday closed the petition filed by three women wrestlers who leveled sexual harassment charges against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. As per the news agency PTI, the move from SC came after it noted that FIRs were registered against Singh in the issue, and all seven complainants have been provided security.

Here's what SC bench said

"You came here with specific prayers for registration of FIR and security for the complainants. Now both of your prayers have been addressed," the SC bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud, Justices J B Pardiwala, and P S Narasimha said. "If you have any further grievances, you can very well approach the high court or the jurisdictional magistrate," the bench added.