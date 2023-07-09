India

Himachal Pradesh: Portion of national highway washes away amid rains

July 09, 2023

Heavy rainfall continues to result in landslides and flooding in Himachal Pradesh (Representational image)

As heavy rains continued to lash Himachal Pradesh on Sunday, a portion of the National Highway (NH) 3 along the Beas River in Kullu was washed away, reported ANI. Notably, the river is flowing above the danger level mark, also triggering landslides. The traffic from Kullu and Manali toward Atal Tunnel and Rohtang has also been stopped after stones fell on the Kullu-Manali road.

Watch: Part of NH 3 washed away by flood

IMD issues 'red' alert in 7 districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a "red alert" in seven Himachal districts—Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Una, Hamirpur, and Bilaspur—for Sunday. It has also sounded an "orange alert" for three districts: Shimla, Solan, and Sirmaur. Warnings for heavy rainfall, flash floods, landslides, and uprooting of trees have also been issued for Himachal Pradesh.

SDRF evacuates 6 people trapped in houses

Reportedly, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) on Sunday rescued six people who were trapped in their houses due to the rise in water level in Kullu. Moreover, a woman died after her house collapsed in Kullu. A car was also swept away in the district. In the wee hours of Sunday, flash floods and landslides hit Lahaul and Spiti district.

Visuals of flooding in Kullu

5 people died in last 24 hours

Reports said at least five people lost their lives in rain-related incidents across the state in the past 24 hours. Three people died in Shimla, one in Chamba, and one in Kullu. Currently, teams of the SDRF and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in Kangra, Mandi, and Shimla.

