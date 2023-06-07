India

Monsoon could arrive in Kerala in next 48 hours: IMD

Written by Prateek Talukdar Jun 07, 2023, 04:23 pm 2 min read

Kerala could see the arrival of monsoon within the next 48 hours as meteorological conditions are becoming favorable, the IMD said

Kerala could see the arrival of the monsoon within the next 48 hours as meteorological conditions are becoming favorable, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday. The weather agency said it was conducive for the monsoon to progress further into the South Arabian Sea, entire Lakshadweep, some parts of the Central, Northeast, and Southwest Bay of Bengal, and some parts of Northeastern states.

Why does this story matter?

Apart from bringing respite from the heat, the expected monsoon rains are vital for kharif crops, dairy farms, and replenishing the underground water table for the rest of the year.

Meanwhile, Cyclonic Biparjoy, approaching from the Arabian Sea, has intensified into a severe cyclonic storm, and it could delay the monsoon by driving away moisture.

However, it isn't expected to affect the Indian coast.

Heatwave condition to continue in Bihar, Telangana, West Bengal

The usual period for the southwest monsoon to arrive in Kerala is June 1, with a standard deviation of seven days. Last month, the IMD forecast the monsoon to reach the southernmost state by June 4. Meanwhile, heatwave conditions are forecast to persist over Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Telangana, and West Bengal for the next four to five days.

First storm in Arabian Sea this year

Cyclone Biparjoy to intensify further in next 12 hours

Cyclone Biparjoy, named by Bangladesh, is expected to further intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm in the next 12 hours. The IMD issued a warning for squally winds which could see wind speeds reach up to 60 kmph along and off the Karnataka-Goa-Maharashtra coasts between Thursday and Saturday. It is likely to touch the coast around June 13-14, but with weakened intensity.

IMD issues warning to fisherfolk, requests those out to return

The cyclone is expected to move northward, and the IMD has issued a warning for rough seas and gale winds along the coast. Fisherfolk have been advised not to venture into the sea, while those out have been asked to reach the nearest coast.