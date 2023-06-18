India

MP, UP to receive rain as Cyclone Biparjoy weakens: IMD

Written by Snehadri Sarkar June 18, 2023 | 10:35 am 2 min read

Cyclone Biparjoy to bring rain in UP, MP

Parts of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh are set to receive rains from Sunday, with the remnant of the weakened Cyclone Biparjoy helping the monsoon advance over east India. As per India Meteorological Department (IMD) Director General, Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, conditions will remain favorable for the advancement of the monsoon over eastern India and more areas in the southern region from Sunday to Wednesday.

Why does this story matter?

Cyclonic Biporjoy's landfall in coastal parts of Gujarat caused destruction and threw daily life off gear, especially in the Kutch district. Meanwhile, the progress of the monsoon has been sluggish since May 11 amid the absence of weather systems over the Bay of Bengal. Though the cyclonic storm impacted the southwest monsoon current, it brought little relief to northern India.

Details on IMD's latest weather forecast

In its latest weather forecast, the weather department stated on Twitter, "The Depression (Remnant of Cyclonic Storm 'Biparjoy') over central parts of South Rajasthan and neighborhood at 2330 IST of June 17, about 60 km SSW of Jodhpur." "Very likely to continue to move ENE-wards and maintain the intensity of Depression till forenoon of June 18 (sic)," it added.

Gujarat begins to return to normalcy after cyclone

Several business establishments and shops in Gujarat's Kutch reportedly reopened on Saturday as the state began to return to normalcy, with authorities stepping up efforts to restore electricity in numerous towns and hundreds of villages hit by the cyclonic storm. However, the IMD has forecasted that the state's northern districts will continue to receive downpours for the next few days.

Amit Shah's visit to Gujarat after Cyclone Biparjoy landfall

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Shah reached Gujarat and conducted an aerial survey of the cyclone-hit areas on Saturday along with Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. Later in the day, the Union minister also paid a visit to Kutch's Mandvi Civil Hospital and met the cyclone-affected patients admitted there.

Express satisfaction that nobody died in Cyclone Biparjoy: Shah

During a press conference, Shah said that over a lakh were moved to safety during the cyclone, and over 700 babies were delivered under the supervision of medical personnel. "We can express satisfaction that nobody has died in the cyclone that made landfall. Not only that, but the number of injured persons was only 47, and casualties of cattle were just 234," he stated.

