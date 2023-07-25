MP: Patwari swallows Rs. 5,000 bribe after spotting police

Written by Ayushi Goswami July 25, 2023 | 11:35 am 1 min read

The incident's video has gone viral

A patwari from the revenue department in Madhya Pradesh's Katni district chewed and swallowed money he allegedly accepted as a bribe. According to reports, the incident occurred after the official, Gajendra Singh, was caught red-handed by the Jabalpur Lokayukta's Special Police Establishment (SPE) on Monday. The video of the incident has now gone viral on social media.

Video of Singh chewing money

Singh was bribed as part of trap

Reportedly, Singh demanded a Rs. 5,000 bribe from plaintiff Chandan Singh Lodhi, a resident of Katni's Barkheda village, in a land case. The latter then filed a complaint against the patwari with Lokayukta Jabalpur. Singh was then offered the bribe amount as part of a trap laid by authorities. As soon as he spotted the SFE team, he chewed and swallowed the money.

Doctors extracted notes from Singh's mouth

SPE Superintendent of Police (SP) Sanjay Sahu said Singh was arrested and rushed to the hospital. The doctors then reportedly extracted bank notes in the form of pulp from his mouth. They added that he was fine. Sahu stated that a case has been registered against Singh and further investigation is underway.

