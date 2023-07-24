Maharashtra: Top cop shoots wife, nephew dead; dies by suicide

Written by Snehadri Sarkar July 24, 2023 | 03:27 pm 2 min read

In what can only be defined as a shocking development out of Maharashtra, an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) allegedly shot dead his wife and nephew with a gun before shooting himself at his residence on Monday in Pune. The 57-year-old officer, identified as Bharat Gaikwad, was posted as an ACP in Amaravati under the Rajapeth Police Station's jurisdiction.

Gaikwad came to Pune to spend weekend with family: Police

According to the news agency PTI, an official from Chaturshringi Police Station revealed that Gaikwad's family was staying in the Baner area of Pune and he had come to spend the weekend with his family on Saturday morning. While the main reason behind the incident is yet to be determined, the police said Gaikwad used his licensed revolver to shoot his wife and nephew.

Police provide details on other two victims

Providing further details on the shocking incident, officials stated that the incident took place at approximately 3:30am on Monday. In terms of the identities of the other two victims, the police confirmed one of them was the ACP's wife, Moni Gaikwad (44), and the other was his nephew, Deepak (35). Furthermore, a probe is also underway into the matter.

All three persons died on spot: Police

"After the ACP first allegedly shot his wife, his son and nephew came running and opened the door. The moment they opened the door, he allegedly shot at his nephew, who got hit in the chest," news outlet Hindustan Times quoted a police official as saying. "All the three persons died on the spot," added the official.

Please seek help if you're having suicidal thoughts

If you or anyone you know is suffering from suicidal thoughts, you can reach out to AASRA for suicide prevention counseling. Its number is 022-27546669 (24 hours). You can also contact the Hyderabad-based Roshni NGO at +914066202000 or COOJ at +918322252525. Sneha India Foundation, which works 24x7, can be contacted at +914424640050. Vandrevala Foundation also has trained counselors, and its contact number is +91-9999666555.

