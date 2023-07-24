Government approves 8.15% interest rate for 2022-23 EPF scheme

India

Government approves 8.15% interest rate for 2022-23 EPF scheme

Written by Snehadri Sarkar July 24, 2023 | 03:43 pm 2 min read

Centre clears 8.15% interest rate on Employees Provident Fund for 2022-23

The central government approved the credit interest at 8.15% to the 2022-23 Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) scheme on Monday. According to an official Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) order, the Ministry of Labour and Employment has communicated the approval of the Centre to credit interest at 8.15% per annum for 2022-23 to every individual under the EPF scheme.

Details out EPFO's circular on Monday

"The Ministry of Labour and Employment, Government of India, has conveyed the approval of the Central Government under para 60 (1) of Employees' Provident Fund Scheme, 1952 to credit interest for the year 2022-23 to the account of each member of the EPF Scheme," Business Today quoted the circular saying. It also asked to issue instructions for crediting the interest to the members' accounts.

All you need to know about EPF

The EPF is a mandatory contribution for all salaried employees; an employer must also make a matching contribution to the EPF account. Meanwhile, the EPFO has been one of the biggest social security organizations and has stayed loyal to its goal by strengthening and providing its members with a high assured interest rate even during times of absolute volatility.

Know about employer, employee's contributions

It is worth noting that employees contribute around 12% of their wages to their EPF account on a month-by-month basis. The employee's full contribution is also deposited into the EPF account. In the employer's case, just 3.67% gets deposited into the EPF account, and the rest 8.33% goes to the Employees Pension Scheme (EPS).

Recalling EPFO's decision to reduce EPF interest rate for 2021-22

Last year, in March, the EPFO made the decision to reduce the interest rate on EPF deposits for 2021-22 to a 40-year low of 8.10%. Before that, the rate was 8.5% during 2020-21. According to the news agency PTI, this was the lowest since 1977-78, when the interest rate of the EPF stood at 8%.

Share this timeline