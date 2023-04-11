India

Pay Rs.18 lakh in damages, vacate bungalow: Centre to IWPC

The IWPC had been functioning out of 5, Windsor Place in Lutyens' Delhi

The Centre on Monday sent a notice to the Indian Women's Press Corps (IWPC), a forum for women journalists, to vacate a government bungalow at the earliest, reported PTI. It has also been asked to pay Rs. 18 lakh as damages for "unauthorized occupation" past the deadline of July 31, 2022. Notably, IWPC had been functioning out of 5, Windsor Place in Lutyens' Delhi.

Per reports, the government first canceled the allotment of the bungalow in 2021. After several extensions, the Directorate of Estates under the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry notified the IWPC and the Foreign Correspondents' Club to leave the premises by July 31, 2022. Meanwhile, IWPC told Indian Express that they had received the letter and are deciding the next course of action.