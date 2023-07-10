India

Caught on camera: Woman fatally stabbed by ex-fiance in Gurugram

Written by Ayushi Goswami July 10, 2023 | 05:55 pm 2 min read

The incident took place in Palam Vihar area on Monday

In a shocking incident, a 19-year-old woman was stabbed to death by her 23-year-old former fiance in broad daylight in Gurugram's Palam Vihar on Monday morning. Reports said the murder, which was captured on a CCTV camera, took place days after their wedding was called off. The police arrested the accused, Rajkumar, and an investigation was underway.

Woman's mother tried to stop accused

In the chilling footage, the man can be seen walking up to the victim, who was reportedly accompanied by her mother. He talks to her briefly and then stabs her repeatedly. Meanwhile, the mother struggles to stop him but fails. The bleeding woman ultimately falls to the ground. The video also shows several people fleeing the scene as soon as the stabbing begins.

Accused, victim natives of UP

According to the police, both the accused and the victim are from Uttar Pradesh's Budaun. The woman, who used to work as domestic help, refused to marry the man after getting engaged four months ago. The police said they have recovered the weapon—a knife—used for the crime, and the victim's body has been sent for post-mortem.

Killing similar to Shahbad dairy murder

A similar incident occurred in Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area on May 28, when a 20-year-old accused stabbed his 16-year-old ex-girlfriend over 20 times after she broke up with him. The man, Sahil, also battered the body of the victim, Sakshi, with a stone slab as passersby watched on. Last month, the police filed a 640-page chargesheet against him.

