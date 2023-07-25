Ganga breaches danger mark in Haridwar, may affect UP districts

Written by Ayushi Goswami July 25, 2023 | 11:33 am 2 min read

Uttarakhand has been witnessing incessant rainfall for weeks

The Ganga River was flowing at 293.25m at 9:00pm on Monday, breaching the 293m danger level mark after incessant rainfall in Haridwar, Uttarakhand, reported ANI. This comes a week after the river crossed the danger mark in Devprayag town in Tehri Garhwal district. To note, the state has been witnessing flood-like situations and landslides following torrential rains for weeks.

UP's Bijnor, Muzaffarnagar can get affected: Official

A senior official told ANI that some districts of Uttar Pradesh would also be affected due to the rise in the water level in Haridwar. "Low-lying areas can get affected, and districts like Bijnor, Muzaffarnagar can get affected. But the situation is not very serious and there would not be any major damage," Shivkumar Kaushik, Sub Divisional Officer (SDO), Uttar Pradesh Irrigation Department, said.

Traffic disrupted on 2 national highways

According to officials, heavy rainfall near Gauchar town in Uttarakhand's Chamoli damaged a 70m stretch of the Gauchar-Badrinath National Highway on Monday, resulting in disruptions to traffic. Moreover, in the Uttarkashi, persistent downpours have led to boulders falling at multiple locations along the Yamunotri Highway for the past three days. Subsequently, traffic has been suspended, and the Yamunotri pilgrimage has been temporarily halted.

Uttarkashi experiencing heavy damage owing to rains

Uttarkashi District Magistrate (DM) Abhishek Rohila told ANI, "Due to heavy rain, 50 buildings have been damaged in Purola, Barkot, and Dunda of Uttarkashi district. 50 roads are closed in the district." "Electricity supply has stopped in about 40 villages and more than 400 drains of agricultural land have been washed away," he added. Notably, the Ganga River rises in the Uttarkashi district.

IMD predicts heavy rainfall for Uttarakhand

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said that Uttarakhand would experience heavy rainfall till Friday. The rains can also cause flash floods and landslides. Therefore, people have been advised not to travel there and to avoid being close to vulnerable structures. The IMD said Chamoli, Pauri Garhwal, Pithoragarh, Rudraprayag, and Tehri Garhwal districts were at risk of flash floods.

