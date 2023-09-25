'Wants to divide India': NIA on Khalistani leader Gurpatwant Pannun

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan September 25, 2023 | 07:46 pm 3 min read

NIA dossier has allegedly revealed that SFJ founder Gurpatwant Singh Pannun 'wants to divide India'

The founder of the banned separatist group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, is reportedly wanted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for allegedly "commissioning terrorist acts." The NIA's dossier on the Khalistani leader reportedly exposed his cyberspace misuse to radicalize youth toward undertaking activities for an independent state of "Khalistan." Moreover, his aim is to "divide India" and "create multiple countries", including a separate country for the people of Kashmir and a Muslim country, NDTV reported citing sources.

Why does this story matter?

This development comes as the Indian intelligence agencies have reportedly prepared a dossier exposing a Khalistani terror network operating in Canada. They identified several Canadian nationals allegedly linked to banned pro-Khalistani organizations. The dossier also detailed slain Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's connection to militant outfits and criminal activities in India and Canada. Notably, Canada last week accused India of killing Nijjar on Canadian soil, straining relations between both countries.

Pannun wants to create separate country for Kashmiris: NIA

Pannun "wants to create many countries (by) dividing India," said the NIA dossier, per NDTV. He has allegedly "challenged the unity and integrity of India by audio messages" and "wants to create a separate country for people of Kashmir...and create a Muslim country," per the NIA file. The SFJ chief has been wanted by the agency since 2019 for playing a key role in encouraging and commissioning terror acts to spread fear across Punjab and India.

Pannun faces cases under UAPA, sedition: Reports

Reportedly, there are more than three dozen cases registered against Pannun in India by police departments and other agencies. Of the total cases, nine are filed under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). Four of these UAPA cases are in Delhi, two in Punjab's Amritsar and Sirhind; one in Gurugram, Haryana; one in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh, and one filed by the NIA. Pannun faces nearly two dozen other cases in Punjab alone, including three cases for sedition.

NIA seized Pannun's property in Punjab last week

Last week, the NIA seized Pannun's property in Chandigarh and agricultural land in Amritsar, transferring ownership to the Government of India (GoI). To recall, Pannun was declared a terrorist by the Union Home Affairs Ministry in 2020. However, Interpol rejected the GoI's requests for a Red Corner Notice against him, citing insufficient information. Pannun has also threatened senior Indian diplomats and government functionaries in Canada amid the India-Canada diplomatic row over the killing of Khalistani terrorist Nijjar.

More about Pannun, his background

Pannun, whose family came to Amritsar in 1947 during the partition, holds a law degree from Punjab University. His family originally hailed from Khankot in Pakistan. He is wanted by many Indian states and central agencies under different cases. Notably, he gained limelight after he offered a $2.5 million reward for hoisting the Khalistani flag at India Gate. In 2021, he offered $1 million to stop the Indian flag from being hoisted at the Red Fort on Independence Day.

