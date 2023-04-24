India

Why Amritpal Singh was sent to Assam's Dibrugarh Central Jail

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Apr 24, 2023, 11:58 am 3 min read

Waris Punjab De chief and Khalistani sympathizer Amritpal Singh was shifted to Assam's Dibrugarh Central Jail only hours after the Punjab Police arrested him in Moga on Sunday morning. However, there is reportedly a list of key factors behind the decision to move the pro-Khalistani leader to this high-security jail in Assam. Here is everything you need to know about the significant move.

Why does this story matter?

Singh was arrested from Punjab's Moga early on Sunday morning, putting an end to the state police's manhunt to capture him, launched on March 18.

Notably, Singh and his aides have been charged under several criminal cases related to attempt to murder, creating obstacles in public servants' lawful discharge of duty, spreading disharmony among groups, and attacks on police personnel, among others.

Singh's associates also being held at Dibrugarh jail

Hindustan Times reported that nine of Singh's close aides, including Papalpreet Singh, are currently lodged at the high-security Dibrugarh jail under the National Security Act (NSA) that allows detention without any charge for up to a year. Reportedly, the pro-Khalistani leader was sent to Assam as the jails in North India are more likely to have gangsters associated with him or the separatist movement.

Dibrugarh jail's secure location and top security surveillance

The Dibrugarh Central Jail has never had a major prison break in its almost 170-year history, said reports, cementing its stature as one of the most secure prisons in the country. Furthermore, the prison's location in the middle of Dibrugarh town also gives authorities an advantage in thwarting any breakout attempts, as opposed to jails located in remote areas or on the outskirts.

Here's how language barrier could play major role

Another major factor behind shifting Singh to Assam is the language barrier that would prevent the Waris Punjab De chief from connecting with the jail staff and other inmates, noted NDTV. It is also worth noting that the local Sikh community in Dibrugarh is also reportedly not sympathetic toward the Khalistan movement, the publication reported, citing sources.

Details on Singh's arrest on Sunday

Singh was reportedly surrendered by the authorities at a Moga gurudwara on Sunday, which resulted in him surrendering to the police. Moreover, the pro-Khalistani leader even delivered a speech at Rodewal Gurudwara in Moga's Rode village before his arrest, and a clip of the address has gone viral on social media. According to the police, Singh was apprehended from that very gurudwara.

Punjab CM's reaction to pro-Khalistani leader's arrest

Following Singh's arrest, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann said, "Anti-social elements were attempting to disturb law and order...a crackdown was launched." "I gave instructions to Punjab Police that the sanctity of Guru Granth Sahib should not be compromised," he added. "If people disturb the peace...action will be taken. We don't indulge in vendetta politics. We didn't want any violence for the arrest," Mann stated.