India

Kerala 'common link' in Mangaluru and Coimbatore terror blasts

Kerala 'common link' in Mangaluru and Coimbatore terror blasts

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Nov 23, 2022, 04:31 pm 3 min read

The police has searched many locations in Kerala in connection to the Mangaluru blast case

The last week's autorickshaw blast in Mangaluru and the Coimbatore car explosion on October 23 reportedly share a common link, India Today reported, quoting police sources. It said both the Coimbatore explosion suspect—Jamesha Moubin—and the Mangaluru blast suspect—Mohammad Shareeq—were in Kerala in September. When Mubin was allegedly in Kerala for medical treatment, Shareeq also visited the state around the same time.

Why does this story matter?

Investigators have reportedly found an ISIS link in both the Coimbatore and Mangaluru blast cases.

ISIS is a terrorist organization and a defunct quasi-state. Notably, in August, an ISIS suicide bomber was apprehended in Russia, allegedly organizing terrorist strikes against Indian leaders.

Earlier, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested an engineering student from Delhi's Batla House on suspicion of being an active ISIS member.

Probe agencies found Kerala link in both cases

Sources told India Today that Shareeq stayed at a lodge in the Aluva region of Kerala's Kochi in September. He's said to have gotten some items delivered at an Aluva lodge through the e-commerce platform Amazon. Mubin was also allegedly in Kerala at the same time. However, the report said further common links in Kerala or any money sources are yet to be unearthed.

Shareeq used fake ID in booking hotel room

Shareeq reportedly checked in at the Aluva lodge at 4:30 pm on September 13 and checked out on September 18 evening, according to police. Staff workers had informed the cops that he booked the accommodation using a fake ID under a Hindu name.

Police raids in Aluva related to Mangaluru blast case

Meanwhile, investigative authorities suspect that Shareeq may have received training and advice on bomb assembly from some persons in Aluva, according to Hindustan Times. The suspicion has prompted them to search many areas in Aluva and gather information on local online supply companies. The police have reportedly arrested two people in Aluva for helping Shareeq. However, there is no official confirmation from the cops.

#CCTV footage of #Mangaluru auto-rikshaw #bomb blast.

24 yr Mohammed Shariq is the passenger in auto, was carrying a pressure cooker IED that exploded and injured him as well as the driver Purushottam

He rented a house for making bombs#Mangalurublast #MangaluruTerrorPlot pic.twitter.com/R8uU6Ptxd1 — Mumbai Tez News (@mumbaitez) November 23, 2022

Some details of Coimbatore blast

On October 23, a cylinder exploded inside a car near Coimbatore's Kottal Eswaran Temple, killing its 25-year-old driver Mubin—the prime accused in the case. The blast, which was initially seen as an accident, as per the police, turned out to be a major "terror act." Following the "recovery of objectionable material" at the deceased's house, the case was taken over by the NIA.

'[SIMI]lar' terror trail leads to Kerala

To recall, the banned Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) had allegedly also held a covert camp in Kerala, especially at Binnanipuram, Aluva, in 2006, and another one in Vagamon, Idukki, in 2007. Later, security authorities reportedly discovered that several clandestine activities and bombings were planned at these two camps, while the proposal to launch the now-defunct Indian Mujahideen was also discussed there.