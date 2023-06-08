India

Canadian diplomat 'appalled' over Indira Gandhi's assassination celebration in Brampton

Written by Ayushi Goswami Jun 08, 2023, 12:52 pm 2 min read

Gandhi was assassinated in 1984 by her bodyguards

Cameron MacKay, the Canadian High Commissioner in India, has condemned the reported celebration of the assassination of late PM Indira Gandhi in Canada's Brampton City. Taking to Twitter on Thursday, MacKay said, "There is no place in Canada for hate or for the glorification of violence. I categorically condemn these activities." His statement came after the event's purported video surfaced on social media.

Parade had tableau of Gandhi and her killers

According to reports, Khalistan supporters in Brampton allegedly organized a parade on Sunday, two days before the 39th anniversary of Operation Bluestar. In the video, a tableau of Gandhi was seen wearing a blood-stained white saree with her hands up. Meanwhile, figures of her killers pointed guns at her. A poster also said the assassination was "revenge for attack on Shri Darbar Sahib."

India expresses displeasure over event

Following the alleged parade, India also formally expressed its displeasure to the Canadian government. According to the Hindustan Times, India's High Commission in Ottawa wrote a letter to Global Affairs Canada (GAC), describing the event as "not acceptable." "You cannot exceed freedom of expression like this, glorifying the assassination of the leader of a democratic nation," a senior official reportedly said.

Gandhi was killed by her bodyguards after Operation Bluestar

The first female prime minister of India, Gandhi, was assassinated by her bodyguards in the aftermath of her controversial Operation Bluestar. She was killed on October 31, 1984 at her New Delhi residence. Under the operation, the Indian Army stormed the Golden Temple in Punjab's Amritsar to remove Khalistan militants. This led to massive protests by the Sikh community.