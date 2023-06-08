India

Air India finally picks up stranded passengers from Russia

The plane will arrive in San Francisco at 12:15am (local time) on Thursday

Air India on Thursday said that its replacement flight left Russia﻿'s Magadan for San Francisco, United States (US). This comes after the airline sent its aircraft to Russia on Wednesday to carry passengers whose Delhi to San Francisco Boeing BA.N 777 airliner was diverted to Russia following engine issues. The substitute plane will reach San Francisco at 12:15am (local time) on Thursday.

216 passengers, 16 crew were stranded in Russia

According to Air India's earlier statement, 216 passengers and 16 crew members onboard were stranded in Russia. Due to infrastructure limitations at the remote Magadan Airport, they were housed in a makeshift accommodation. Meanwhile, US State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel said that fewer than 50 Americans were on the flight and that the department was unaware of them contacting the US Embassy in Russia.