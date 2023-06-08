India

Cyclone Biparjoy intensifies into severe cyclonic storm, IMD issues warning

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Jun 08, 2023, 11:40 am 2 min read

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday announced that Cyclone Biparjoy is quickly turning into a severe cyclonic storm and is set to intensify in the next 48 hours. While the weather department said Cyclone Biparjoy would move north-northwestwards in the next three days, it is yet to predict any severe impact on countries adjoining the Arabian Sea, including Oman, Iran, Pakistan, and India.

Why does this story matter?

Notably, Cyclone Biparjoy is the second cyclonic storm to form in the North Indian Ocean in a month.

On Monday, the IMD predicted that the cyclone might delay the monsoon arrival in Kerala, as well as Mumbai, which is heavily reliant on reservoirs that get filled after rain.

Earlier this year, another cyclonic storm named Mocha﻿ slammed into Myanmar and Bangladesh, wreaking massive havoc.

Details on Cyclone Biparjoy

On Wednesday night, the weather office said that Cyclone Biparjoy was lying over the east-central and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea, approximately 930km southwest of Mumbai and 870km west-southwest of Goa. The IMD's forecast also stated that the storm has been undergoing "rapid intensification," escalating into a severe cyclonic storm from just a cyclonic circulation in the next two days.

Cyclone Biparjoy to delay monsoon onset

"VSCS BIPARJOY over eastcentral Arabian Sea, lay centered at 0530hrs IST of 08th June, near lat 13.9N & long 66.0E, about 860km west-southwest of Goa, 910km southwest of Mumbai, would intensify further & move north-northwestwards," the weather office said in a tweet. The cyclonic storm formation may further delay monsoon onset by two to three days, stated private weather forecaster Skymet.

IMD's weather update post

IMD issues warning for fishermen

The weather office has also warned fishermen in the coastal area of Karnataka not to venture into the Arabian Sea until further notice, citing rough sea and dangerous weather conditions. On the other hand, the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) predicted high waves of around 2.3-3.2 meters along the coastal areas of Karwar to Mangaluru.

Gujarat's preparations to combat natural calamities

Relief commissioner Alok Kumar Pandey said that the Gujarat administration was ready to deal with possible natural calamities in the monsoon season, according to the news outlet Mint. After taking part in the season's first review meeting, Pandey stated that the amount of water stored in reservoirs in the Kutch and north Gujarat regions was the highest in the past 15 years.