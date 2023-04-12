Lifestyle

Bookmark these beach destinations in India for a relaxing getaway

Written by Shubham Gupta Apr 12, 2023

From the famous beaches of Goa to the tranquil shores of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, take your pick

India is home to some of the world's most picturesque beaches. With a coastline stretching over 7,000 km, there are plenty of options for those looking to soak up the sun and relax by the sea. From the party vibe of Goa to the tranquil shores of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, here are the top destinations where you can have a relaxing getaway.

Experience the ultimate party destination at Goa

Goa is known for its pristine beaches and vibrant nightlife. The state has a unique blend of Portuguese and Indian cultures, which adds to its charm. The beaches in North Goa are bustling with tourists, while the beaches in South Goa are comparatively quieter. Some of the must-visit beaches in Goa are Calangute, Anjuna, Mandrem, and Palolem.

Explore the pristine beauty of Andaman and Nicobar Islands

The Andaman and Nicobar Islands are a group of islands in the Bay of Bengal, well-known for their stunning beaches and crystal clear waters. Tourists can visit about 30 islands from the 570 islands in the archipelago. Some of the best beaches here include Radhanagar Beach - known for its white sand and turquoise waters, Elephant Beach, Kala Pathar Beach, and Corbyn's Cove Beach.

Enjoy the serene beaches graced by coconut trees in Kerala

Kerala boasts some of the most beautiful beaches in India. Kovalam is a popular choice, with its crescent-shaped stretch of sand, lighthouse, and beachside restaurants. Varkala is known for its stunning cliffs, which provide breathtaking views of the Arabian Sea. Marari is a quiet, serene beach, perfect for relaxing and watching the fishermen bring in their catch.

Get a glimpse of French culture at Puducherry

Puducherry, a former French colony located on the southeastern coast of India, is known for its beautiful beaches and unique blend of Indian and French culture. With its colonial architecture, quaint cafes, and serene beaches, Puducherry is a perfect destination for a relaxing getaway. Paradise Beach, with its crystal clear waters and golden sand, is a must-visit.

Discover the rich cultural heritage of Mahabalipuram

Mahabalipuram or Mamallapuram, a town in Tamil Nadu, is known for its rich cultural heritage and beautiful beaches. With its UNESCO World Heritage site temples, shore temples, and stunning beaches, Mahabalipuram is a perfect destination for those who want to explore India's rich history and culture. Covelong Beach, known for its water sports activities, is a must-visit.