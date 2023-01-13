India

No 'sir' or 'madam', only 'teacher' in Kerala schools

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Jan 13, 2023, 04:27 pm 2 min read

Kerala child rights panel stated that the term teacher is a more gender-neutral word than honorifics like madam or sir

The Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KSCPCR) officially instructed all school teachers to be addressed as 'teacher' instead of 'madam' or 'sir,' regardless of gender. According to PTI, this order was passed while taking into consideration a plea filed by an individual looking to end the bigotry in Kerala schools while addressing teachers 'madam' or 'sir' as per their gender.

Why does this story matter?

In its recent order, the Kerala child rights panel stated that the term 'teacher' is a more gender-neutral word than honorifics like 'madam' or 'sir' to address them.

Many people feel that this move is a step in the right direction to make classrooms more gender-neutral.

The panel also suggested that the term 'teacher' will bring children and teachers closer.

Calling 'teacher' can help maintain equality: Commission

On Wednesday, a bench, comprising chairperson K V Manoj Kumar and member C Vijayakumar, directed the General Education Department to give instructions to use the term 'teacher' in all schools in the state. The commission said that calling "teacher" instead of "sir" or "madam" can help maintain equality among the students.

Big step towards gender-neutrality: Advocate Sandhya

Former Kerala child rights commission member Advocate J Sandhya called the move a big step from a gender viewpoint. "Our conditioning is such that when we hear 'nurse', we immediately think of a female, and when we hear 'pilot', we immediately think it's male," Advocate Sandhya was quoted as saying in a report by news outlet News18.

Panel demands action-taken report in two months

Sandhya pointed out that in books, it is said that there shouldn't be gender discrimination, and at the practical level, school kids address teachers based on their gender. "This mindset has to change, and any move in that direction is a welcome step," she added. The panel also asked the Director of the General Education Department to present an action-taken report within two months.

Many schools in Kerala also switched to gender-neutral uniforms

Last year, the Senior Basic School in Kerala's Palakkad district instructed its students not to call their teachers 'madam' or 'sir' anymore. All students were instead directed to address the teaching faculty as 'teacher' since December 1, 2022, reported India Times. Furthermore, many other schools in the state have also switched to gender-neutral uniforms for their students.