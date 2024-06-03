Next Article

Delhi-Mumbai Akasa Air flight diverted to Ahmedabad after security alert

By Tanya Shrivastava 02:00 pm Jun 03, 202402:00 pm

What's the story An Akasa Air flight traveling from Delhi to Mumbai was unexpectedly rerouted to Ahmedabad on Monday morning due to a security alert. The aircraft, carrying 186 passengers including an infant, and six crew members, landed safely at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad around 10:13am. Upon landing, all passengers were promptly evacuated as part of the emergency procedures.

Safety measures

Akasa Air upholds safety and security protocols

In response to the incident, a spokesperson for Akasa Air said, "The captain followed all required emergency procedures and made the landing at the airport. Akasa Air is following and supporting all safety and security protocols on the ground." Several flights by different airlines have made emergency landings over the past three days due to security alerts or threats.

Emergency landing

Similar incidents in recent days

On Sunday, a Mumbai-bound Vistara flight with 306 passengers and crew onboard landed amid a full emergency alert after receiving a handwritten bomb threat. Similarly, on Saturday evening, a Varanasi-Delhi IndiGo flight received a bomb threat, prompting immediate action at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport. Another bomb threat forced an emergency landing of an IndiGo flight from Chennai to Mumbai, which was then moved to an isolation bay as per security protocols.