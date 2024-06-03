Next Article

Teenager admits to being drunk in fatal crash

'Was drunk, can't remember accident...': Pune teen told cops

By Tanya Shrivastava 10:51 am Jun 03, 202410:51 am

What's the story The 17-year-old Pune boy accused in the Porsche accident case has told police that he was drunk and does not remember the incident, NDTV reported. The teenager is currently housed in an observation home while the Juvenile Justice Board deliberates on a police request to try him as an adult. He was reportedly caught on camera drinking shortly before the accident took place.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Two IT professionals—Aneesh Awadhiya (24) and Ashwini Koshta (24)—were killed when their motorcycle was hit by a speeding Porsche, allegedly driven by the 17-year-old teenager, in the early hours of May 19. According to investigators, the teenager was intoxicated at the time. However, the JJB granted the teenager bail 15 hours after the incident on certain conditions—including writing a 300-word essay on traffic accidents. The teen was later sent to an observation home in Yerawada until June 5, following criticism.

Investigation progress

Multiple charges and arrests following the crash

The police are attempting to recover the original blood sample of the minor, which was allegedly swapped to show that he wasn't drinking. To recall, on Saturday, Pune Police arrested the teen's mother for allegedly switching her blood sample with his. This marks the fourth arrest within the family, following those of the minor, his father, and his grandfather. Previously, the police informed a local court that the juvenile's blood samples had allegedly been replaced with those of a woman.

Legal proceedings

Police building case against the teen

The police are now working to build a "watertight" case against the teen, even without the potentially contaminated blood tests. The boy's father was arrested a day after the crash while allegedly trying to orchestrate an escape plan. He has been charged with endangering his son's health, forgery, cheating, and criminal conspiracy. Additionally, two doctors and a peon have been arrested by the police for allegedly manipulating the blood report of the 17-year-old accused.

Accident details

Car traveling at 200km/hr: Witnesses

Witnesses have reported that the car was traveling at 200km/h when it hit the bike carrying the victims. The impact was so severe that both victims were flung into parked cars and into the air. Koshta died on the spot, while Awadhiya later succumbed to his injuries in a hospital. The teen's friends, who were present during the incident, have corroborated his claim of being drunk.

Information

Teen may face 6 months jail

Notably, the JJB is currently considering an application to try the teen as an adult for culpable homicide not amounting to murder. If convicted as a first-time offender for drunk driving, he could face up to six months in jail and a fine of ₹10,000.