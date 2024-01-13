Classical vocalist Prabha Atre (91) dies due to cardiac arrest

1/6

Entertainment 3 min read

Classical vocalist Prabha Atre (91) dies due to cardiac arrest

By Isha Sharma 04:01 pm Jan 13, 202404:01 pm

Vocalist Prabha Atre (91) has passed away

Famed Indian classical singer Prabha Atre—a rare recipient of all three prestigious Padma awards (Padma Shri, Padma Vibhushan, and Padma Bhushan)—is no more. She passed away in Pune on Saturday at the age of 91. Atre was reportedly taken to Dinanath Mangeshkar Hospital after feeling uneasy, where she was pronounced dead due to cardiac arrest. Her remarkable, long, and unreplicable career featured her enchanting performances in various genres, such as ragas, khayal, thumri, ghazal, bhajan, and tarana.

2/6

She passed away early on Saturday

The news of her demise was confirmed on her Instagram page, managed by her team and used to share information about her shows and performances. The post read, "Our most beloved swarayoginee Dr. Prabha Atre passed away today morning by about 3:45am at Pune due to cardiac arrest. The last rites will be conducted at Pune on Monday upon the arrival of her niece from the [United States]." Many people left condolence messages in the comments section.

3/6

Read the entire post here

Instagram post A post shared by dr.prabhaatre on January 13, 2024 at 1:59 pm IST

4/6

Atre's educational background and accolades

A celebrated philomath, the luminary traveled the world and lectured on music. She had a Bachelor of Science degree from Fergusson College in Pune and an LLB from the University of Pune Law College. Atre also studied at Gandharva Mahavidyalaya Mandal and Trinity Laban Conservatoire of Music and Dance in London (Western Music Theory Grade-IV). She had a PhD in music with her thesis titled Sargam. Atre belonged to the kirana gharana, which primarily concerns tuning and expression of notes.

5/6

Awards received in her exemplary career

Throughout her long career, the doyen was honored with numerous awards, and her inimitable resume glistens with multiple accomplishments. Atre received the Ustad Faiyyaz Ahmed Khan Memorial Award, Dinanath Mangeshkar Award, Tagore Akademi Ratna Award, Lifetime Achievement Award by the Pune University, and Mahim Ratna Award by the Shiv Sena, among others. She also authored books on her work and taught other artists, who went on to ultimately become famous in the art form.

6/6

Atre wanted to keep working till her last day

Speaking to The Times Of India in 2022, Atre, in a message to Hindustani classical music students, said, "You have to have satisfaction in your work and not expect awards. They will come along eventually." She added, "Till my last breath on this Earth, I want to sing and talk to my listeners and dedicate my life to music," she had expressed in the same interview. May she rest in peace.