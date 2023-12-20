OTT: 'BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star' is streaming now



By Aikantik Bag 01:55 pm Dec 20, 2023



BTS is one of the most followed K-pop groups in the world and they have changed the face of the genre globally. The stars are currently on a hiatus as a group and fans are awaiting their comeback, likely in 2025. Meanwhile, they have premiered a new docu-series titled BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.

More about the boy band

The highly anticipated docu-series deep dives into the group's journey since its inception. The trailer gave a sneak peek at their rollercoaster ride. The members have been focusing on their solo careers since last year and emerged to be quite successful. This weekend, get ready to soak in the nostalgia of our favorite boys—Jimin, Jin, Taehyung, J-Hope, RM, Suga, and Jungkook.

