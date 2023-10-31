'KWK': Sunny Deol discusses post-'Gadar' struggles, Bobby revisits 'low phase'

'KWK': Sunny Deol discusses post-'Gadar' struggles, Bobby revisits 'low phase'

Sunny, Bobby Deol set to return to 'Koffee With Karan' after 18 years

The second episode of Koffee With Karan Season 8 is set to feature the charismatic Deol siblings, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, who are returning to the show after a whopping 18 years. Recent reports suggest that the actors candidly discussed their personal and career struggles, offering a glimpse into their lives. Sunny revealed that he struggled to find the right scripts, while Bobby talked about the low point in his career. Here are the highlights.

'My struggle started after 'Gadar'...'

While gracing the iconic couch, Sunny opened up about the challenges he encountered after the massive success of Gadar. He shared, "After my first Gadar was released, it became a phenomenal hit. My struggle started after that." "I was doing films left right, and center. But things started becoming more difficult after that. Struggling in a way means I could not work with directors I wanted, I was not getting scripts that I wanted."

Sunny also reflected on receiving 'contradicting' advice from people

Per reports, Sunny also discussed receiving mixed advice, with some suggesting he collaborate with "younger directors instead of more experienced ones." He also noted the increasing impact of an entourage on decision-making within the industry. "Now there are such a big entourage of people who are trying to tell you 'yeh nahi karna, woh karna (don't do this, do that) this is good for you and that is bad for you.'"

Meanwhile, comment from son served as turning point for Bobby

During the show, Bobby candidly opened up about his career's low points before making a comeback with successful projects like Ashram, Class of '83, and Love Hostel. He reportedly confessed to feeling defeated and negative during this time, "turning to alcohol and self-pity." "Suddenly I heard my son saying, you know mom, papa sits at home and you go to work every day. Something snapped in me."

Support from family was always there for the brothers

Bobby also expressed gratitude for his family's support during his difficult period but emphasized the importance of standing on "one's own feet" to achieve success. As he became more determined and committed to his work, he actively pursued opportunities by networking within the industry, he narrated. Interestingly, he had a comment for host Karan Johar, "I came to you also, you still haven't worked with me."

