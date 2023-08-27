'Gadar 2' becomes 3rd-highest Hindi grosser, eyes 'Baahubali 2' record

Written by Isha Sharma August 27, 2023 | 02:14 pm 2 min read

'Gadar 2's phenomenal performance at the box office continues

Even after 15 days of its release, there is no stopping Gadar 2! Starring Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Utkarsh Sharma, the Anil Sharma directorial was released on August 11, clashing with OMG 2. The film entered the Rs. 300cr club in eight days. Now, it has crossed the lifetime business of KGF 2 (Hindi version) and is eyeing the Baahubali 2 (Hindi) record.

Why does this story matter?

A sequel to the 2001 blockbuster Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Gadar 2 marks the return of Deol as Tara Singh and Patel as Sakeena. Even though the second part was released 22 years after the original, it has had absolutely no negative impact on the results, and if anything, the wait for the film and the nostalgia have only added to its phenomenal success.

Becomes 3rd-highest Hindi grosser after 'Pathaan,' 'Baahubali 2'

On Saturday (day 16), Gadar 2 raked in Rs. 13.75cr, which is momentous considering most films aren't able to make this much even during their opening weekend. Its total collection now stands at an unparalleled Rs. 439.95cr, and in the coming days, it is expected to outpace the Hindi collection of Baahubali: The Conclusion. Notably, Pathaan is the top Hindi grosser with Rs. 543.09cr.

This is what 'Gadar 2' is all about

Continuing the legacy of the cult cross-border story, Gadar 2 follows Singh (Deol) on a journey across the border to rescue his son from the clutches of the Pakistan Army. Utkarsh played Singh's son, the same role he portrayed in Gadar as a child artist. OMG 2 and Gadar 2's clash gave rise to the usage of the term, #OhMyGadar, on social media.

Is 'Gadar 2' anti-Pakistan? Deol responds

In a recent interview with BBC UK, Deol reportedly responded to allegations of Gadar 2 being "anti-Muslim" and "anti-Pakistan." He said, "We need to look at cinema, it's not trying to affect this side or that side... It's only when it's read and spoken by a...sector of people, then that thoughts come in time. Majority doesn't do that, it's a handful of people (sic)."

