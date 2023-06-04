Entertainment

Box office collections: Vicky-Sara's 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' gains momentum

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan's Zara Hatke Zara Bachke arrived in the theaters on Friday alongside the highly-anticipated animated action film Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse. Helmed by Laxman Utekar, this rom-com drama marks the first-ever collaboration between the two actors. Notably, the film opened with decent numbers on Friday and witnessed an upswing in momentum on the second day. Here's the breakdown.

Why does this story matter?

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke marks the first theatrical release for Kaushal and Khan since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kaushal was last seen in the direct-to-digital film Govinda Mera Naam (2022), while Khan appeared in Gaslight (2023)—both available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Interestingly, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is this year's second romantic comedy to grace theaters, following Luv Ranjan's Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.

Day 2 collections: Film raked in Rs. 7.2cr

In comparison to the film's opening-day earning of Rs. 5.49 crore (nett), the second-day collections have shown a significant increase, reaching Rs. 7.2 crore, as reported by industry tracker Sacnilk. This accounts for a notable 35% jump in the film's second-day collections. With these figures, the romantic drama has accumulated a total of approximately Rs. 12.69 crore within two days of its release.

'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke': Most preferred movie choice this week

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke hit theaters a day after the highly-anticipated animated superhero film Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse and has reportedly emerged as the top choice among moviegoers this week. Industry experts are optimistic about the film's performance and suggest that if it maintains its momentum during weekdays, it can enjoy a decent run until the release of Prabhas starrer Adipurush on June 16.

Here's everything about 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke'

Bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films and Jio Studios, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is a romantic comedy set against the backdrop of Indore, Madhya Pradesh. The story follows a married couple, Kapil (Kaushal) and Somya (Khan), who find themselves on the brink of divorce, leading to humorous situations and heartfelt moments. The film also features actors Sharib Hashmi and Rakesh Bedi in supporting roles.