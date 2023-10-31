Matthew Perry's ex-fiancée Molly Hurwitz reflects on their 'deep love'

By Tanvi Gupta 03:36 pm Oct 31, 202303:36 pm

Molly Hurwitz, Matthew Perry's ex-fiancée, pays a heartfelt tribute to late actor

Molly Hurwitz, Matthew Perry's ex-fiancée, has finally broken her silence on the actor's passing. In her Instagram post, the 32-year-old literary manager shared a photo of Perry's silhouette and captioned it with kind words about his talent and reflected on their "deep love." Perry and Hurwitz started dating in 2018 and became engaged in 2020, but sadly, they decided to call off their engagement in 2021.

Hurwitz recalled Perry's talent and their time together

Hurwitz captioned the image: "He would love that the world is talking about how talented he was. And he really was very talented." She recounted rewatching F.R.I.E.N.D.S during the reunion special alongside Perry, who would remark on his acting prowess, exclaiming, "F—, I was so good!!!...See what I did there???" "We rewound and studied scenes. Our respect and appreciation of humor is something that connected us. Being with him as he rediscovered his brilliance was magical," she added.

Hurwitz also addressed Perry's struggle with substance abuse

In her tribute, Hurwitz acknowledged her love for Perry but also admitted that he was a complex individual who brought her immense pain. She wrote, "While I loved him deeper than I could comprehend, he was complicated, and he caused pain like I'd never known." The talent manager also referenced Al-Anon—a support group for those impacted by a family member's alcoholism—alluding to Perry's well-known battle with addiction.

Take a look at Hurwitz's post here

Instagram post A post shared by mollyhurwitz on October 31, 2023 at 1:56 pm IST

Quick look at Perry and Hurwitz's relationship timeline

Perry and Hurwitz's romantic journey has seen its share of ups and downs. Their relationship began around 2018. In May 2020, the couple briefly split, but they later reconciled. After two years of dating, Perry proposed to Hurwitz in November 2020. However, the engagement was called off on June 1, 2021, the day before Hurwitz's 30th birthday. Perry told PEOPLE at the time, "Sometimes things just don't work out and this is one of them. I wish Molly the best."

Perry's death and ongoing investigation

On Saturday, emergency responders found Perry unresponsive at his Los Angeles residence. The actor's tragic death was reportedly due to drowning in his hot tub. Although an autopsy has been conducted, the coroner has requested additional investigation. The official cause of death is currently marked as "deferred." Perry is widely recognized for immortalizing the iconic character of Chandler Bing on the beloved NBC sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S.