Matthew Perry and Molly Hurwitz call of their relationship

Matthew Perry, most famous for playing the role of Chandler in the sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S, has reportedly broken off his seven-month-old engagement to literary agent, Molly Hurwitz. When asked about the reason, the actor said in a statement, "Sometimes things just don't work out and this is one of them. I wish Molly the best." To recall, the couple got engaged in 2020.

The couple has been pretty public about their relationship

Perry and Hurwitz, who started dating in 2018, were pretty public about their relationship. They posted pictures of their Valentine's Day celebration this year, where Hurwitz wrote, "Second year being my valentine, but his first as an Instagram influencer. HVD to my favorite." They also shared their Christmas holidays snaps last year, with Hurwitz talking about their Christmas tree on social media.

Perry had called her the 'greatest woman' after engagement

After they got engaged, the 51-year-old had gushed about his fiancee, saying, "I decided to get engaged...Luckily, I happened to be dating the greatest woman on the face of the planet at this time." Even recently, they were being spotted running errands together. However, now her Instagram profile is private, while Perry is maintaining a dignified silence. This is, however, not his first relationship.

His long-term relationship with Lizzy Caplan ended in 2012

During his time on F.R.I.E.N.D.S, Perry dated actress Julia Roberts in 1995. But, the most significant relationship for him remains with actress Lizzy Caplan, who he dated for six years from 2006. The couple, who kept their relationship private, reportedly parted because Caplan was looking for a solid commitment in the way of marriage, which Perry didn't agree to. Notably, he's never been married.

Perry was recently seen on the 'F.R.I.E.N.D.S' reunion special

This development comes days after the actor featured on the F.R.I.E.N.D.S reunion special, along with other lead cast of the show, including Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow and Matt LeBlanc. According to media reports, each of the six was paid somewhere between $2.5-$4mn for the reunion episode. In Indian rates, it translates to an amount of Rs. 18-30cr for each actor.