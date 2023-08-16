#BoxOfficeCollection: 'RRKPK' is slow yet steady in third week

Written by Aikantik Bag August 16, 2023 | 11:06 am 1 min read

'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' box office collection

Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has emerged to be a super hit at the Indian box office and has been quite steady. However, the film's collection has started diminishing in the third weekend given the steep competition from new releases. The movie is aiming for the Rs. 150 crore mark at the Indian box office.

Inching closer to Rs. 150 crore mark

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Alia Bhatt-headlined film earned Rs. 3.75 crore (early estimates) on Independence Day. Overall, it has earned Rs. 137.23 crore in India. The movie received rave reviews from critics and viewers. The cast includes Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Churni Ganguly, and Shabana Azmi, among others. The project is bankrolled by Johar's Dharma Productions.

