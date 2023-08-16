'GoT' actor Darren Kent (36) dies; Looking at his journey

Written by Tanvi Gupta August 16, 2023

'Game of Thrones' actor Darren Kent passed away at 36

Hollywood is in a state of mourning following the demise of Game of Thrones actor Darren Kent, who passed away on Friday, reportedly. He was 36. The news of his passing was officially confirmed by his talent agency through a statement posted on X (Twitter) on Tuesday. The statement mentioned that Kent passed away peacefully—with no mention of the cause behind his unfortunate demise.

Fans, art community rushed to social media to pay tributes

Following the heartbreaking news, fans and fellow artists took to social media to pay their heartfelt tributes to the departed actor. A colleague of Kent's expressed, "What a privilege it was to be your friend and to work together. Life won't be the same without you." Meanwhile, fans posted pictures from his body of work—reflecting on the enduring impact left by the remarkable actor.

Kent suffered from a rare skin disease

Born and brought up in Essex, Kent pursued his education at Italia Conti School, completing his studies in 2007. Subsequently, he entered the world of acting with a role in the 2008 horror film Mirrors. Notably, throughout his career, the actor dealt with a rare skin disorder, alongside osteoporosis and arthritis. Despite these challenges, he displayed unwavering determination and continued to pursue his ambitions.

Kent's breakthrough role came on 'Game of Thrones'

Kent rose to prominence through his crucial role in the HBO series Game of Thrones. He appeared in the Season 4 finale in 2014, where he portrayed a goat heard who was responsible for presenting Emilia Clarke's character Daenerys Targaryen with the charred remains of his child—a victim of her dragons. Following this significant breakthrough, Kent appeared in projects like Les Misérables and EastEnders.

A look at Kent's other memorable roles

In 2012, Kent portrayed the character of Danny in Sunny Boy—a boy who grapples with a rare skin condition that confined him from sun exposure. His exceptional performance garnered him the Best Actor award at the 2012 Van D'or Awards. Kent's diverse repertoire includes roles such as Snow White and the Huntsman, Marshal's Law, Bloody Cuts, Happy Hours, Love Without Walls, and Birds Sorrow.

Kent was a successful writer and director, too

Kent—who recently appeared in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves—displayed his versatility beyond acting as a filmmaker, and took on the role of director for an episode of the BBC series The Break in 2021. Additionally, his directorial work extended to the short film You Know Me—for which he won the Best Director award at the London International Monthly Film Festival held in January.

