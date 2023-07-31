Rahul Mahajan headed for divorce again! Recap of marital rollercoaster(s)

Entertainment

Rahul Mahajan headed for divorce again! Recap of marital rollercoaster(s)

Written by Tanvi Gupta July 31, 2023 | 03:40 pm 3 min read

Rahul Mahajan and wife-model Natalya Ilina parted ways after four years of marriage

Rahul Mahajan—a popular TV personality and former Bigg Boss contestant—is known for his controversial married lives. After facing two failed marriages, he has now found himself heading for a third divorce with Kazakhstan model Natalya Ilina, whom he married in 2018. The couple reportedly filed for divorce last year. Here's a closer look at Mahajan's past marriages and the reasons behind their respective endings.

Compatibility issues were there between the two: Report

As per a report by ETimes, a source was quoted as saying, "Compatibility issues were there between the two since the beginning. However, they stretched their marriage as long as they could. They parted ways last year...filed for divorce." As of now, it remains uncertain whether the divorce has been finalized or is still in progress, and the details haven't been disclosed publicly either.

Marriage with Shweta Singh

In July 2006, Mahajan got engaged to Shweta Singh—someone he had known for 13 years, reportedly. The couple who tied the knot in August 2006, apparently attended flying school together in the US and later worked as pilots. However, their marriage faced troubles, with serious allegations of domestic violence against Mahajan by his then-wife, Singh. As a result, Singh filed for divorce in 2007.

Marriage with Dimpy Ganguly

How can one forget the popular show—Rahul Dulhaniya Le Jayega—in which 17 girls participated, all vying to marry Mahajan? Well, in the end, Dimpy Ganguly emerged victorious and the two got married in 2010. Despite a national television, fairy tale romance, their marriage faced challenges, and reports of friction began to surface soon after their marriage. Eventually, the couple officially parted ways in 2015.

Ganguly spoke of domestic abuse at the hands of Mahajan

During a conversation with Mumbai Mirror in 2021, Ganguly talked about the violence she endured at the hands of Mahajan. Ganguly alleged that the problems started after her insistence on appearing for her second-year exam, citing that Mahajan wasn't happy with her trips to Kolkata. She said, "Whenever he would get angry, he would get physical." Notably, Ganguly later married Dubai-based businessman—Rohit Roy—in 2015.

Marriage with Ilina

Mahajan exchanged wedding vows with Ilina in 2018. At the time of their marriage, Mahajan was 43 years old, while his wife and model Ilina was 25 years old. The couple had a hush-hush wedding and they tied the knot in a temple, attended by only 25 people. Two years later, Mahajan revealed that his partner had converted to Hinduism after their marriage.

Poll Is Mahajan likely to get married for a fourth time?

Might be possible! It's his choice 0% I hope not! 0% Poll is completed

Share this timeline