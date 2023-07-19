#BiggBossOTT2: Here's why #ShameOnJiya is trending on Twitter

Entertainment

#BiggBossOTT2: Here's why #ShameOnJiya is trending on Twitter

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale July 19, 2023 | 04:17 pm 2 min read

Actor Jiya Shankar is best known for Riteish Deshmukh's directorial, 'Ved'

The Bigg Boss OTT 2 house continues to get murkier as the show advances. While the makers are leaving no stone unturned in throwing difficult tasks at the contestants, the tiffs between the housemates are getting dirtier. In a recent episode, actor Jiya Shankar's one such act against YouTuber Elvish Yadav received heavy criticism, with netizens trending #ShameOnJiya on Twitter; here's all about it.

Why does this story matter?

Bigg Boss is one of the most-watched reality shows on Indian television. The show's popularity among the Indian audience has been such that the makers started the show in different languages and formats, including Bigg Boss OTT. The show is loved for the drama, fights, and arguments that are seen between the contestants. One such fight has been brewing between Yadav and Shankar.

Shankar criticized for mixing soap in Yadav's drinking water

Those watching the show would be well aware of the ongoing verbal spat between Shankar and Yadav, who entered the house last week as a wild card contestant. In the recent episode, Shankar was seen mixing liquid handwash into Yadav's water, which he drank unknowingly. Shankar's act drew criticism from social media users which eventually led to the #ShameOnJiya trend.

Shankar was spotted laughing about the incident

After Yadav realized Shankar's evil prank upon drinking the water, he also confronted the Ved actor. However, she was seen defending herself for the act. Meanwhile, in one of the clips from the shows, Shankar was seen narrating her prank of mixing soap in Yadav's water, to fellow contestant Avinash Sachdev. The two were seen laughing at it.

'It is hazardous & shameful'

Soon after the video of Shankar's prank went viral on social media, the actor received flack from the netizens. One of the users called it an "atrocious" act and wrote: "Glad I did not follow this season. That clip was horrifying." Another user demanded either Shankar's eviction from the show or some kind of punishment for her. "It is hazardous & shameful," wrote another.

Share this timeline