Malayalam film producer Achani Ravi passes away at 90

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale July 08, 2023 | 06:53 pm 2 min read

Malayalam producer Achani Ravi was also a popular cashew baron of Kollam, Kerala

Noted Malayalam film producer and businessman, Achani Ravi, passed away on Saturday, said reports. He was 90, and the cause of his death is not known yet. Ravi is survived by his three children. His full name was K Ravindranathan Nair, and he debuted as a film producer in 1967 with the National Film Award-winning movie Anweshichu Kandethiyilla, starring KR Vijaya, Sathyan, and Madhu.

Ravi's lite rites expected to be held on Saturday

Ravi passed away at his residence in Kollam in Kerala. According to reports, the last rites of the late producer-industrialist are expected to be taken place later on Saturday in Kollam. The producer got his nickname "Achani Ravi" after his 1973 movie titled Achani, starring Prem Nazir, Adoor Bhasi, and Nandita Bose, became a commercial success at the box office.

Look at Ravi's career in Malayalam cinema

Throughout his life, Ravi reportedly produced a total of 14 Malayalam films, but his contribution to the industry was beyond just being a producer. He also ventured into acting with the 1980 movie Esthappan, directed by G Aravindan. Per reports, Ravi was also the first Indian producer to distribute and financially back art house cinema, which became a commercial success.

Ravi was a recipient of 20 national awards

Ravi's success as a filmmaker can also be mapped by the fact that he received accolades throughout his career, including 20 National Film Awards, several Kerala State Film Awards, and the Kerala state government's prestigious JC Daniel Award. He also served as a member of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), National Film Awards Committee, and the Film Development Corporation in the past.

His work beyond showbiz

Ravi was also a businessman and philanthropist. Apart from producing films such as Thampu, Kummatty, and Esthappan, he also reportedly launched numerous developmental initiatives for the residents of Kollam. After Achani's success, Ravi got the Kollam Public Library and Sopanam Auditorium constructed in the city. He was known as a lover of the arts and was also a cashew baron.

