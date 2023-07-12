#BiggBossOTT2: Elvish Yadav, 2 more might join as wildcard entries

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale July 12, 2023 | 06:52 pm 2 min read

While Elvish Yadav has confirmed his presence on the show, Aashika Bhatia, Palak Purswani are also expected to join

The second season of Bigg Boss OTT is witnessing many twists and turns as the show progresses. Mapping the success of its second season, the makers have already got an extension of two weeks for its telecast. Meanwhile, to sprinkle more spice, the showrunners are expected to add three wildcard entries, including YouTuber Elvish Yadav, who will reportedly be entering the house on Wednesday.

Why does this story matter?

Bigg Boss is one of the most-watched and loved Indian reality shows. Similar to its television format, the OTT format has also become a hit with the audience. The present list of contestants includes Jiya Shankar, Pooja Bhatt, Falaq Naaz, Abhishek Malhan, Manisha Rani, Bebika Dhurve, and others. Available on JioCinema, the show is being hosted by Salman Khan.

Yadav confirmed his entry to the house

The reports about Yadav's entry into the house were confirmed by the YouTuber himself through a social media post. In a video post on Instagram, Yadav confirmed that he is all set to enter the house as a wildcard contestant. Interestingly, even though Yadav has confirmed his presence, two more people are expected to join Yadav in the house.

Aashika Bhatia and Palak Purswani may join too, said reports

If media reports are to be believed, then the other two wildcard entries are two female actors. Actor-social media sensation Aashika Bhatia and actor Palak Purswani will reportedly be joining. Amidst these speculations, Bhatia shared a cryptic post on Instagram, hinting about the show. "Life is about to change bigg time," wrote Bhatia, adding that she'll be off social media for a while.

Purswani was eliminated previously

As for Purswani, the actor was already one of the contestants for Bigg Boss OTT 2. Unfortunately, she was eliminated from the show in the first week. But now, she is reportedly making a comeback. With the new entries in the show and Purswani's re-entry, it'll be interesting to see how the show will develop over the next few days.

