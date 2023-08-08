DJ Casper, iconic Cha Cha Slide creator, dies: His journey

Written by Tanvi Gupta August 08, 2023 | 02:20 pm 2 min read

DJ Casper, renowned for the creation of Cha Cha Slide, died at the age of 58

DJ Casper, the creator of the Cha Cha Slide dance, has died at the age of 58 after a battle with cancer, reportedly. The musician, whose real name was Willie Perry Jr., was diagnosed was the deadly disease in 2016, and despite going into remission for several years, the cancer eventually returned. His contributions will be remembered by fans around the world.

Heartfelt tributes poured in on social media

Following the news of his demise, fans and colleagues from the music industry shared their fond memories of Casper on social media. A user wrote that the musician will be remembered through every family reunion, wedding, and school dance where his iconic Cha Cha Slide played. Many highlighted how Casper's music has been a source of unity and happiness at countless celebrations and events.

Early life and career

Also referred to as Mr. C The Slide Man, Casper was born on May 31, 1965, in Chicago. The musician is affectionately known as "Casper," a moniker earned through his penchant for adorning himself in all-white clothes during his performances. Throughout his lifetime, Casper's musical endeavors included the creation of three albums: Out Champ (1999), Casper (2001), and I Love You- released in 2022.

'Cha Cha Slide' was created by Casper for this reason

Casper, once in an interview revealed that he initially created Cha Cha Slide in 1998 as a step aerobics routine for his nephew, who was a personal trainer. However, the masterpiece quickly grew in popularity. In 2000, Casper created a second song titled Casper Slide Pt. 2 which caught the attention of Chicago's WGCI-FM radio station and was later picked up by Universal Records.

Casper made an appearance in 'Orange Is the New Black'

In 2016, Casper was diagnosed with kidney and neuroendocrine cancer. Despite undergoing unsuccessful surgery that same month, he displayed remarkable resilience. By July 2018, the musician revealed that he had achieved remission from his illness. Casper's journey took a turn when he made a splashing appearance as a DJ in a Season 6 episode of the popular TV series Orange Is the New Black.

