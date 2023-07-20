Musician Danny Elfman accused of sexually harassing Grammy-nominated pianist

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale July 20, 2023 | 03:27 pm 2 min read

Danny Elfman reportedly reached a settlement worth $8,30,000 over sexual harassment allegations

Popular music composer Danny Elfman, who created the theme song for The Simpsons, has been accused of sexually harassing Nomi Abadi, a Grammy-nominated pianist-composer in 2015 and 2016. Although Elfman has denied the allegations, Abadi is suing him for failing to settle payments. Per reports, Elfman reportedly masturbated in front of Abadi and also coerced her into a nude photoshoot.

Allegations

According to a Rolling Stone report, Abadi filed a complaint with the police in November 2017. Per the police's report, the complainant alleged that Elfman masturbated in front of her on multiple occasions. These allegations were categorized as "indecent exposure" by the police. He also allegedly coerced Abadi into a nude photoshoot which he reportedly called an "artistic shoot."

Elfman denied allegations, called it a 'platonic' relationship

All allegations leveled against Elfman by Abadi were denied by him in a statement to the magazine. In his defense, he claimed that neither did he expose himself nor did he masturbate in front of her. Rather, he claimed to have had a "platonic" relationship with her, adding "Abadi had attempted to pursue Elfman romantically and retaliated against him after he spurned her advances."

Here's what Elfman said in his defense

Claiming innocence, he said, "It is excruciating to consider that a 50-year career may be destroyed in one news cycle as a result of vicious and wholly false allegations about sexual misconduct." He went ahead to add that he has "done nothing indecent or wrong," and his "lawyers stand ready to prove with voluminous evidence that these accusations are false."

Abadi had signed an NDA with Elfman, said a report

Per Rolling Stone, Abadi signed a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) with Elfman in July 2018 for a settlement worth $8,30,000. Cut to the present, she filed a breach of contract complaint against Elfman on Wednesday at the Los Angeles Superior Courthouse for not respecting the contract and not paying her. Variety claimed that the complaint doesn't however mention the cause behind the settlement.

