Entertainment

Taylor Swift's eponymous album crosses 1B Spotify streams; record created

Taylor Swift's eponymous album crosses 1B Spotify streams; record created

Written by Aikantik Bag July 06, 2023 | 02:04 pm 1 min read

All Taylor Swift albums have crossed 1B Spotify streams now

Swifties, it's time for you to rise and hail the "Queen of Spotify!" Yes, Taylor Swift is being referred to as the "Queen" after her debut album Taylor Swift surpassed one billion streams on Spotify. With this feat, all her albums have crossed the coveted 1B mark. Over the years, the pop star has come to be known for her raw and hard-hitting lyrics.

Career trajectory as of now

Swift debuted in 2006 with her eponymous album. Her other noted studio albums include Fearless, Speak Now, Red, 1989, Lover, Folklore, Evermore, and Midnights. The singer has won 12 Grammy Awards, an Emmy Award, and holds 98 Guinness World Records. With each passing day, the Exile singer is breaking ground and tapping unexplored arenas of music. Currently, she is busy with The Eras Tour.

Twitter Post

Share this timeline