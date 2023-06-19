Entertainment

Houston rapper Big Pokey (45) dies after collapsing on stage

Written by Isha Sharma June 19, 2023 | 10:41 am 2 min read

Rapper Big Pokey has died at 45. RIP

In a blow to the rapping community, popular Houston rapper Big Pokey has passed away at the age of 45. Pokey—whose real name was Milton Powell—collapsed on stage Saturday night (June 17) while he was performing at Pour 09 Bar in Beaumont, Texas. Although he was immediately rushed to the hospital, he couldn't be saved. His death statement was posted online on Sunday night.

He collapsed on June 17, died the next day

Part of the statement reads: "It's with deep sadness that we share the news of the passing of our beloved Milton 'Big Pokey' Powell. Big Pokey passed away on June 18, 2023. In the coming days, we will release information about his celebration of life and how the public can pay their respects. Big Pokey will forever be 'The Hardest Pit in the Litter.'"

The Pour 09 Bar also kept him in their prayers

The Pour 09 Bar, which will now sadly remain the location of Pokey's last-ever performance, also paid him tribute on Facebook and wrote, "We would like everyone to send their prayers to Big Pokey and his family. We will not be commenting on the incident to allow his family and friends ample time to mourn and make a statement when they are ready."

Pokey's first album was released in 1999

Throughout his career, Pokey was one of the trailblazers of the chopped-and-screwed genre of music. His first album, called Hardest Pit in the Litter, was released in 1999, while Sensei, which came out in 2021, was his last. He worked on six full-length studio albums in his career, with D-Game 2000, The Collabo, Da Sky's Da Limit, and Evacuation Notice being the rest four.

He was also a member of this popular hip-hop collective

Pokey's popularity also came from being a part of Screwed Up Click, a hip-hop collective led by the late DJ Screw. He joined the crew in the early 1990s and was one of its oldest members. Bun B, one of the members of the group, condoled Pokey's death and called him "one of the most naturally talented artists in the city."

