Prabhas's 'Salaar' trailer release date out: Report

Written by Aikantik Bag July 06, 2023 | 01:40 pm 1 min read

'Salaar' trailer release date has been locked

Prashanth Neel's Salaar teaser is out and fans cannot stop gushing about the daunting "Rebel Star" Prabhas. Fans are already finding a connection with the world of KGF and wanted the makers to reveal more. Reports are rife that makers have planned an elaborate marketing campaign and the trailer date of the same has been locked too. The film releases on September 28.

More about the film

As per Pinkvilla, the trailer will release in mid-August. A source close to the development stated, "While this was just a tease into the world of Salaar, a full-fledged trailer loaded with action, drama, and hard-hitting dialogues will be out in the second half of August." The cast includes Jagapathi Babu, Shruti Haasan, and Prithviraj Sukumaran, among others. It is bankrolled by Hombale Films.

Check out the teaser

