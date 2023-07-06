Entertainment

Prabhas's 'Salaar,' 'KGF' have a connection? Fans discuss teaser

Written by Aikantik Bag July 06, 2023 | 10:24 am 1 min read

'Salaar' teaser is out

Prashanth Neel is back with his universe of dark, power-packed, violent actioners! "Rebel Star" Prabhas is one of the most sought-after pan-India superstars and fans were eagerly waiting for the teaser of Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire. The teaser was released at 5:12am on Thursday and it is loaded with action sequences. The much-anticipated film releases on September 28.

Anticipation is quite high

Ever since the teaser was released, fans are speculating if there is a possible connection between Yash's KGF and Prabhas's Salaar. The supposed cinematic clues are interesting and fans are hoping the films share the same universe—Neel Universe. Prabhas exudes charisma and Prithviraj Sukumaran looks dauntingly amazing. The project is bankrolled by Hombale Films. The cast includes Shruti Haasan and Easwari Rao, among others.

