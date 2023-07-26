Pankhuri Awasthy-Gautam Rode are parents to twins now!
Welcome to the new parents of Tinseltown! Yes, celebrity couple Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode took to social media and stated that the couple has become parents to a baby girl and a baby boy. Earlier, on the occasion of the baby shower, they'd revealed expecting twins and fans were eager for the good news. The babies were born on Tuesday (July 25).
The couple expressed their gratitude
Both parents are popular actors in the Hindi TV industry. The couple posted a graphic and wrote, "As we embrace this new chapter as a family of four, we are filled with heartfelt gratitude for the love and blessings showered upon us." Fans showered love in the comments section. Many celebrities including Divyanka Tripathi and Bharti Singh congratulated the couple.