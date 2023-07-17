Mukesh and Isha Ambani to buy Alia Bhatt's Ed-a-Mamma: Report

Written by Aikantik Bag July 17, 2023 | 03:21 pm 1 min read

A new business deal is underway in Bollywood

Alia Bhatt is on a different high right now! The actor is striking a perfect work-life balance and is gearing up for projects. Apart from films, the actor is producing great movies and has become an entrepreneur with Ed-a-Mamma. Now, reports suggest, the brand is set to be bought by Mukesh Ambani and Isha Ambani for a whopping amount of Rs. 300-350 crore.

Deal is underway and will be finalized soon

Bhatt's brand is currently valued at Rs. 150 crore and its target group is kids aged 4-12. Recently, it also launched a collection for infants. The brand is doing quite well and mostly sells its product via online mediums. As per an Economic Times report, the deal is set to be closed in the next seven to 10 days.

Bhatt's upcoming projects

This acquisition will be crucial for the Ambanis as they do not have any foothold in this segment. The billionaires have a good hold in the clothing industry in general. Apart from the business deal, Bhatt's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is set to release on July 28. She also has her Hollywood debut Heart of Stone lined up next.

