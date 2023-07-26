Actor-comedian Pete Davidson received 50hrs of community service: Here's why

Written by Tanvi Gupta July 26, 2023

Former 'Saturday Night Live' cast member Pete Davidson received 50hrs of community service

Pete Davidson, actor-comedian and former Saturday Night Live cast member, has been ordered by the Los Angeles District Attorney's office to complete 50 hours of community service, as per a statement released on Monday (local time). This ruling comes after the authorities charged Davidson with one misdemeanor count of reckless driving on June 16, reportedly. Fortunately, no one was seriously injured in the crash.

Why does this story matter?

Davidson crashed a vehicle into a Beverly Hills home on March 4, and the LA County Department reportedly confirmed that the actor was charged with a misdemeanor count of reckless driving. Per reports, the incident occurred at the intersection of Rodeo Drive and Elevado Avenue. Davidson was accompanied by a female passenger—rumored to be his girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders—at the time of the crash.

Davidson pleaded 'not guilty' to the misdemeanor

Davidson pleaded "not guilty," and was subsequently placed in an 18-month diversion program. A statement from the District attorney's office reportedly said that the program includes Davidson to fulfill 12 hours of traffic school, and paying restitution (the specific amount wasn't disclosed). Additionally, he is required to visit the morgue to understand the consequences of reckless driving and perform 50 hours of community service.

Davidson said he would probably do community service at NYFD

According to Davidson's lawyer, the 29-year-old actor wished to fulfill his community service at the New York Fire Department, as reported by TMZ. The Fire Department warmly welcomed Davidson and expressed their willingness to support him in completing his community service. Additionally, the district attorney's office stated that the actor can also complete the other aspects of the diversion program in New York.

Why did Davidson request community service in the fire department?

Davidson has a deep personal connection to New York City and particularly Staten Island, where he grew up. He is the son of Scott Davidson, a heroic NYC firefighter who tragically lost his life during the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center. His father's passing away served as inspiration for Davidson's film titled, The King of Staten Island—released in 2020.

Meanwhile, what's next for Davidson as he's done with 'SNL'?

Davidson joined the cast of Saturday Night Live in 2014, and since then, has risen to prominence as one of the show's standout cast members. However, after the conclusion of the show's 47th season in 2022, Davidson decided to walk away from the beloved sketch program. Now, he'll soon appear in Peacock's series Bupkis, which will serve as a fictionalized version of Davidson's life.

