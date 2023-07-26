Varun Dhawan, Nitesh Tiwari defend 'Bawaal's Auschwitz scene

Entertainment

Varun Dhawan, Nitesh Tiwari defend 'Bawaal's Auschwitz scene

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale July 26, 2023 | 04:10 pm 3 min read

Actor Varun Dhawan opened up on the 'Bawaal' over Auschwitz controversy

Ever since its release on Friday, Nitesh Tiwari's directorial Bawaal has been facing criticism over the Auschwitz scene, apart from the director's take on drawing parallels between the leading pair's romance and World War II, with many calling it "insensitive." Now, the director and his lead star, Varun Dhawan have defended the film against all the flak it's been drawing.

Why does this story matter?

Bawaal has been drawing flak over a scene where one of the Holocaust survivors says how every relationship has its own Auschwitz. For the unversed, Auschwitz is where the Nazis held their largest concentration and extermination camp that killed countless Jews. In another controversial dialogue, Janhvi Kapoor goes on to say how every human being has a Hitler inside them.

Dhawan called out 'Oppenheimer's Bhagavad Gita scene while defending 'Bawaal'

While talking to Pinkvilla, Dhawan took a dig at Oppenheimer's sex scene featuring Bhagavad Gita. "I know people have got very triggered after watching a small scene in a brilliant film, recently released. It's a scene that's important to our culture and our country. But that's okay?...You don't feel they should be more sensitive to you? So where does your criticism go then?"

'There's no piece of work without problem'

In the same interview, Tiwari also defended the film's dialogues and the theme that added to the controversy. "You start looking at a film with a magnifying glass, you'll find problems with every piece of work created. There's no piece of work without problem if you decide to watch it with a magnifying glass, which is not how a film should be watched."

Tiwari on why he chose WW II over Indian history

In a previous interview, Tiwari said he wished to keep the Jalliaanwala Bagh massacre in Bawaal﻿, but, didn't after Sardar Udham came out. "We decided to take it in the World War zone because whether it happens here or there, emotions are universal. You connect with the people. You connect with the events. It changes you. Whether it happens here or anywhere else."

All about 'Bawaal'

Bawaal is the latest Bollywood offering which was released last week on Amazon Prime Video. Although it skipped a theatrical release, the film collided with the releases of Oppenheimer and Barbie. It features Dhawan and Kapoor in the lead and it's backed by Sajid Nadiadwala and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. Bawaal, is by far, the best performance of Kapoor. Read our review here.

Poll Which is a bigger controversy according to you?

'Bawaal's comparison between Auschwitz and relationships 0% 'Oppenheimer's sex scene holding 'Bhagawad Gita' in hand 0% Poll is completed

Share this timeline