Rana Daggubati's 'Hiranyakashyap' concept teaser is out

Written by Aikantik Bag July 26, 2023 | 03:59 pm 1 min read

Rana Daggubati is one of the most known faces of Indian cinema, especially after the success of Baahubali. Recently, at the San Diego Comic-Con, he announced his upcoming project titled Hiranyakashyap, based on the evergreen Amar Chitra Katha comics. Now, Daggubati's production house has released a concept teaser of the same on their social media handle. Daggubati is set to play the demon king!

More about the upcoming project

The upcoming film will be helmed by Trivikram Srinivas and fans are excited to see Daggubati in this avatar. The concept teaser's caption read, "THE DEMON KING HAS ARRIVED. WATCH HIM COME TO LIFE IN OUR NEXT PROJECT." Interestingly, Spirit Media is backing many projects which includes a collaboration with Weekend Blockbusters to make a comic character in Tinkle based on Minnal Murali.

