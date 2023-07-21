'Bawaal' review: A meaningless drama, wrapped in a history lesson

'Bawaal' review: A meaningless drama, wrapped in a history lesson

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale July 21, 2023 | 10:16 am 3 min read

'Bawaal' is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video

When you try to add too many flavors to a dish, you might end up cooking a tasteless disaster. Bawaal is Nitesh Tiwari's khichdi (mix of everything) which, in its attempt to become flavourful with multiple themes, loses its plot. Starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, it's a directionless mess comprising a history lesson, social taboo, and the highs and lows of a marriage.

A troubled marriage that resolves over WWII lessons in Europe

Ajju (Dhawan) is a history teacher in school. He marries Nisha (Kapoor), but since day one, their marriage is a mess. Eventually, to cover for a school mess that he created, Ajju decides to go on a Europe trip with Nisha (but unwillingly) to teach his students about World War II, followed by a cliched Bollywood story of falling in love in 10 days.

New-age history class on World War II

The couple leaves for a European tour which begins in Paris and ends in Auschwitz for a brief history (virtual) lesson on World War II. It literally takes you inside Anne Frank's house in Amsterdam to Auschwitz concentration camp, showing you glimpses of the war and its impact. For those unaware of the history, Bawaal can be a starter of sorts, but that's it.

Kapoor delivers her career-best performance

One of the highlights of Bawaal is Kapoor. I wasn't expecting a power-packed performance from her but she clearly out-performed and how! The young actor has certainly delivered her career's best performance as Nisha. At no point has she gone overboard with her acting; in fact, she makes sure you fall in love with her as well as the character.

Dhawan has nothing new to offer

From his comic colors in the film to the fairly sensitive tones, Dhawan has displayed nothing new to viewers. He isn't bad or boring, but he isn't fresh either. His acting will remind you of many of his previous films. Nonetheless, more than the romantic or the serious scenes, places, where Dhawan does win your heart, are the comedy-induced scenes.

Direction and sub-plots? It's a mess!

Sure, it tried to address a sensitive issue of the societal taboo around epilepsy. But does it succeed? No! It's a half-baked attempt at showing what an epileptic patient goes through, and also how his/her family comes through it. I was impressed at first when I figured it was about epilepsy, but it soon fizzled out. Honestly, skipping epilepsy wouldn't have been an issue.

Skip it in the 'Barbenheimer' week

Good that Bawaal has skipped a theatrical release since it would have clashed with this year's two highly-anticipated films, Barbie and Oppenheimer. This over-the-top romantic drama has nothing new to offer, except for giving you a virtual understanding of what happened during World War II, briefly. You won't miss it if you skip it. Verdict: 2.5 out of 5 stars.

